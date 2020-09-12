Raiders-Panthers odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 1

Raiders-Panthers predictions: Experts in consensus on LV win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders' first regular-season game since the franchise moved to Las Vegas comes on Sunday, but it won't be held in Sin City.

The Carolina Panthers will play host to the Raiders in Week 1, with new franchise quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hoping to earn a win in his first start for the organization.

Derek Carr and the Raiders will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing final season for the franchise in Oakland, finishing 7-9 and missing out on a playoff spot.

Line: LV -3

With home teams typically getting about a three-point bump in the odds, this means the Raiders would have been nearly a touchdown favorite had this game been played in Las Vegas.

The Raiders reloaded on defense this offseason, and will need all the help it can get from new linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton, both signed in free agency.

The Panthers' offense runs through star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Stanford product is one of the NFL's most productive players, finishing 2019 with 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also catching 116 (yeah, that's not a typo) passes for 1,005 receiving yards. Littleton in particular will have his hands full trying to slow down McCaffrey.

Bridgewater comes to Carolina after two seasons as a backup QB in New Orleans. He was expected to be the Minnesota Vikings' franchise QB once upon a time, but a devastating injury forced him to put his career on hold.

Bridgewater has a 16-2 career record against the spread as an underdog, so keep that in mind when laying down any bets.

Predictions

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Raiders 37, Panthers 20

David Newton, ESPN: Raiders 34, Panthers 21

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Raiders 27, Panthers 20

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Raiders 24, Panthers 16

Hikaru Kodo, Sports Illustrated: Raiders 24, Panthers 7

Tadd Haislop, Sporting News: Raiders 27, Panthers 24