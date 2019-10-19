Raiders-Packers odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 7 game

The Raiders' seemingly never-ending road trip continues as Oakland visits the Green Bay Packers for a Week 7 showdown.

Jon Gruden's team won a physical Week 5 game over former Raiders edge rusher Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears, 24-21, in London.

Oakland will be without No. 1 receiver Tyrell Williams, who is dealing with plantar fasciitis. Davante Adams will also be out for Green Bay, leaving both Oakland and Green Bay without their top target.

Line:

Caesars: GB -4.5 (-110)

Consensus: GB -4.5 (-110)

Westgate: GB -4.5 (-110)

Wynn: GB -4.5 (-110)







Here's how NFL writers around the country see the Raiders-Packers matchup shaking out:

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Packers 27, Raiders 21

Rob Demovsky, ESPN: Packers 28, Raiders 24

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Packers 31, Raiders 24

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Packers 21, Raiders 20

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Raiders 24, Packers 23

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Packers 23, Raiders 19











