Raiders-Packers odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 7 game
The Raiders' seemingly never-ending road trip continues as Oakland visits the Green Bay Packers for a Week 7 showdown.
Jon Gruden's team won a physical Week 5 game over former Raiders edge rusher Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears, 24-21, in London.
Oakland will be without No. 1 receiver Tyrell Williams, who is dealing with plantar fasciitis. Davante Adams will also be out for Green Bay, leaving both Oakland and Green Bay without their top target.
[RELATED: Why Worley's versatility is key for Raiders vs. Packers]
Line:
Caesars: GB -4.5 (-110)
Consensus: GB -4.5 (-110)
Westgate: GB -4.5 (-110)
Wynn: GB -4.5 (-110)
Here's how NFL writers around the country see the Raiders-Packers matchup shaking out:
Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Packers 27, Raiders 21
Rob Demovsky, ESPN: Packers 28, Raiders 24
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Packers 31, Raiders 24
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Packers 21, Raiders 20
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Raiders 24, Packers 23
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Packers 23, Raiders 19
Raiders-Packers odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 7 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area