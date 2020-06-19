Raiders owner Mark Davis would be OK with team adding Colin Kaepernick

Raiders owner Mark Davis told ESPN Wednesday that over the past four seasons his coaches and general managers have had his blessing to add Colin Kaepernick.

Despite that stance, it seems a long shot that Kaepernick's return to the NFL would happen in Las Vegas.

The quarterback last played in the NFL in 2016, during which he protested by taking a knee during the national anthem to shed light on racial injustice and police brutality.

If Kaepernick does return to the NFL, he will surely seek the best opportunity to either start or be the undisputed No. 2 quarterback.

