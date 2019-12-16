Sentimentality isn't for everyone it seems.

The Raiders played their final home game in front of the Oakland fans on Sunday, an event that understandably made a lot of fans and citizens of The Town emotional.

Owner Mark Davis, however, didn't seem to be experiencing the same sort of nostalgia many around the Coliseum were feeling.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite being a very wealthy person, tact is something Mark Davis does not possess, nor can he purchase it pic.twitter.com/Kp3OPmSf9B — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 16, 2019

The franchise did leave Oakland back in 1982 for Los Angeles before returning to the Bay Area prior to the 1995 season.

Davis projected a different tone in an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole prior to Sunday's finale.

"There's no question about it," Davis said. "The Raiders and Oakland grew up together. We were the stepchild of San Francisco. We were just Oakland. And I believe my dad took special pride in that and in building it up.

"The Raiders were born in Oakland, and Oakland will always be part of our DNA. There's no doubt about that."

In a fashion that has become the norm for the Silver and Black in recent years, Jon Gruden's club gave the fans one final heartbreak as Oakland blew a 10-point lead fourth-quarter lead and lost to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16.

Raiders fans, universally regarded as some of the most passionate supporters in all of professional sports, sent the team off with a shower of boos.

[RELATED: Gruden sorry for Raiders losing Oakland finale, thanks fans]

Story continues

The Silver and Black will end the season with a pair of road games, first in Los Angeles against the Chargers before playing as the Oakland Raiders for the final time in Week 17 at Mile High Stadium against the Denver Broncos.

Not exactly a storybook ending for either side.

Raiders owner Mark Davis not nostalgic about final game in Oakland originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area