Raiders owner Mark Davis calls Oakland lawsuit 'meritless and malicious'

The city of Oakland filed a federal lawsuit against the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday, and when Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke about it publicly for the first time on Tuesday night, he didn’t have much to say. In fact, he spared only two words, but they’re both pretty strong.

Davis spoke to ESPN about the lawsuit, calling it “meritless and malicious.” He went on to say “my feeling is we’re 3-10 and we’re still relevant. It’s a legal issue, and I’ll let the attorneys make any further comment.” The city’s lawsuit against the team calls the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas illegal, and seeks compensation to make up for lost revenue, the remaining debt on the Oakland Coliseum, and punitive damages.

Publicly, Davis has gone through a range of emotions about the Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders currently have nowhere to play home games in 2019, and Davis told ESPN last month that the team returning to the Coliseum is up to the city council.

“I personally want to play in Oakland,” he said. “I absolutely want to play in Oakland. We have a completed lease sitting with the city council, that all they have to do is agree to it and we’re here next year.”

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis thinks the city of Oakland’s lawsuit against the team is a waste of time. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for NFL)

Previously, Davis had said that he wouldn’t play at the Coliseum if the city was suing him, but he walked that back somewhat during that same interview with ESPN.

“Emotionally, I would say, why would I give them $3 (million), $4 (million), $5 million in rent that they’re going to turn around and use to sue me?” he said. “But, at the same time, if they’ll have us, I can’t turn on the fans. I can’t do it. And this is terrible negotiating I’m doing now. I’m going to get killed. But that’s just the way I am. But, if in fact it does get ugly, and can’t be bridged, we do have options.”

Davis said that before the city of Oakland had filed a lawsuit against the Raiders, so his feelings may have changed. The Raiders have a few options for home games in 2019, including Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, and Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

