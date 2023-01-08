Raiders own the No. 7 pick going into Week 18 games

After their Week 18 loss, the Raiders finished the season with a record of 6-11. While we still have 14 more games on Sunday, the Raiders will own a top-eight pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But where will that pick end up? That is still up in the air. But as of right now, the Raiders would own the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Tankathon.

Their top pick is unlikely to fall much further than that, but they could go up to No. 6 should the Rams defeat the Seahawks in Week 18. They could slide down to No. 8 or No. 9, but that seems pretty unlikely, as well.

With the Raiders needing help at quarterback, offensive tackle, cornerback, and defensive tackle, they need their picks to be as high as possible. Drafting three times inside the top 70 selections would be a great start.

