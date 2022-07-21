Are Raiders overhyped or underhyped? |'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses if the Las Vegas Raiders are overhyped or underhyped. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch's "Beast Quake" play has made GMFB's list of best angry runs in NFL history
After recently retiring from the NFL, ex-Titans DB Jason McCourty has a new job.
There weren't many new pieces added, but the unit could still get better.
The Packers have added a tight end to their roster ahead of the start of training camp. Bill Huber of SI.com reports that the team signed Sal Cannella. Cannella worked out for the team earlier this week. Cannella comes to the Packers after playing in the USFL this year. He led all the league’s tight [more]
Raiders running back Kenyan Drake recently said in a podcast appearance that he’s expecting to be fully ready for the regular season after breaking his ankle late last season. But it looks like that timeline was a little conservative. Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Drake and offensive lineman Denzelle Good have been [more]
The Packers are signing TE Sal Cannella, who was an All-USFL player after catching 34 passes for the New Orleans Breakers in 2022.
The Raiders’ marquee addition at receiver this offseason was Devante Adams. But the team also brought in a role player from a division rival who could have a significant impact on the offense. Las Vegas signed Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal in March, following Robinson’s six seasons with Kansas City to begin his career. [more]
This could be a positive for both the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo, reinvigorating interest in the veteran quarterback that had all but dried up since the conclusion of the NFL draft.
For the first time since Peyton Manning retired, Denver has a legit QB.
After the Steelers signed defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi in June, there were plenty of people who noted that Ogunjobi was suspended one game for his role in a 2019 brawl with the Steelers. Ogunjobi was playing for the Browns when Myles Garrett bashed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet during an [more]
Bobby Belt, a member of the Cowboys beat, is quite confident that Ezekiel Elliott's tenure in Dallas is nearing the end.
Nick Chubb at it again throwing around your deadlift max...
The correspondent quizzed a player on whether St. Andrews would be his last major for a while.
The Browns may need an extra body at quarterback for the start of the 2022 season and they’re reportedly looking at a few options this week. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that two of those options are AJ McCarron and Josh Rosen. Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are the current backups to Deshaun Watson, who [more]
Ohio State legend Eddie George holds players to his same high standard of play... especially his running backs.
Veteran WR John Brown worked out for the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers worked out 4 players, including WR John Brown. Here’s more on the players.
The starters are set at just about every position, but these young Eagles could see playing time at the expense of a veteran during the season.
Nakobe Dean wasn't having talk from Shannon Sharpe on Kirby Smart...
Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick dives into how new Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell can get more production by implementing a streamlined offense.