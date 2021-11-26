Raiders outlast Cowboys in penalty-filled game for 36-33 win in overtime

ARLINGTON, Texas — On a day in which the officials called a full 28 flags for 276 penalty yards, it seemed fitting.

Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown tangled with Raiders receiver Zay Jones downfield in overtime and drew defensive pass interference for the fourth time in the game. The Raiders subsequently advanced from the 43 to the 24-yard line, close enough to boot a game-winning field goal that lifted Las Vegas to a 36-33 win over Dallas.

The Raiders improved to 6-5 while the Cowboys fell to 7-4. This was Dallas’ third loss in four weeks, all coming against AFC West opponents.

The game’s end was intriguing, the Cowboys erasing a 53-minute, 49-second deficit with 2:56 to play.

For much of the day, Dallas appeared entranced in a post-turkey slumber. Quarterback Dak Prescott missed throws, his receivers dropped targets and left tackle Tyron Smith uncharacteristically missed a block that surrendered a sack. On defense, soft tackling and poor angle pursuits allowed the Raiders to take an early lead on a 56-yard touchdown from 34-year-old DeSean Jackson.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass while Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons closes in.

Late in the game, the Cowboys settled: Prescott re-established rhythm and command, finding Michael Gallup toe-tapping the left sideline for a 32-yard completion. Two plays later, Prescott roped a 32-yard touchdown to tight end Dalton Schultz over the middle of the field. Why not opt for Schultz again on the 2-point conversion around the right end, the Cowboys figured?

A pair of field goals followed before overtime.

But Prescott missed receiver Noah Brown on a third-down attempt, and so a back-to-back tackle for loss and sack by Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons weren’t enough to thwart the Raiders. On Brown’s penalty, Las Vegas marched downfield.

Now, they march home victors.

Prescott completed 32-of-47 attempts for 375 yards and two touchdowns. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr finished 24-of-39 for 373 yards and a touchdown. Neither team turned the ball over, and the Cowboys scored off running back Tony Pollard’s 100-yard kick return.

The Cowboys have one week to regroup before traveling to New Orleans for Thursday Night Football, their NFC East lead dwindling. They could get back their top two receivers, Amari Cooper (COVID-19) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion), for that contest.

