Raiders, others may be slow-playing DeSean Jackson pursuit until OBJ dust settles

Two veteran receivers are available, one now and one soon. The Raiders, who released receiver Henry Ruggs earlier this week, are talking to the one that is available now. However, they likely won’t sign the one who is available now until they know whether they won’t get the one who will available soon.

DeSean Jackson, released by the Rams on Tuesday, has cleared waivers and can sign with any team. Odell Beckham Jr. officially will hit the waiver wire on Monday, and teams will have 24 hours to decide whether to claim him on waivers.

As one league source explains it, the Raiders are taking their time with Jackson until they know what will happen with Beckham.

By Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, it will be known whether someone has claimed Beckham or whether he’ll become a free agent. And if he becomes a free agent, the Raiders should quickly know whether they’d have a chance to land him.

As reported on Saturday, the Browns moved a significant chunk of Beckham’s remaining salary of $7.25 million into a roster bonus due next week, which keeps the total financial commitment for the claiming team at or about $7.25 million, but which drops Cleveland’s ongoing financial obligation in the amount of the roster bonus.

The Raiders could be thinking about making a waivers claim for Beckham. To do that, however, they’d need to clear some cap space in order to absorb the $7.25 million package for the balance of the season.

The teams to watch for Beckham are the Saints, 49ers, and Seahawks. Of the three, Beckham is believed to prefer Seattle. The Raiders apparently are at least thinking about trying to crash that party.

Whether it’s DeSean Jackson of Odell Beckham, the new Raiders receiver would make his debut next Sunday night, as Las Vegas hosts the Chiefs.

