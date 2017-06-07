Raiders OTA Thoughts: Lynch, Cook, and Downing

Occasionally, Oakland Raiders social media has its downsides. But, one of its upsides is the way information spreads not only quickly but instantly, reminding me of things I had forgotten about. In this instance, I’m talking about organized team activities (OTAs).

For those, like me, who are only vaguely familiar with the concept, OTAs are off-season training sessions that take place in the spring. They’re a bit like a mini training camp, and they’re the only training permitted between the end of the training season and the start of official training camp.

I heard the term before, and assumed some sort of workout , but never really paid attention before. However, the Raiders’ OTA has quite happily coincided with my newfound love for the team. Thanks to the aforementioned social media, it was incredibly easy to stay in the loop all the way from St. Louis.

I must lead, of course, with Marshawn Lynch’s press conference. Part of my affinity with Lynch is that when I see him at the microphone, I see myself—the pauses, the quiet, the consideration of each word. That would be me, were I an NFL running back. Lynch’s deep love for both the team and his home city of Oakland shone through each word. I personally cannot wait to see him take this passion onto the field this season.

Lynch’s press conference was just an introduction to the fun for me. Reading the summaries of the OTAs began to delightful process of introducing me to the team roster. After what I’ve been used to, reading about these guys—and the team’s approach to them—was a breath of fresh air.

For example, there’s Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr. Derek’s statistics are a case study in improvement; he improved across most metrics from 2015 to 2016, and it was only a Week 16 injury last season that halted him from climbing even further. Carr’s on a trajectory to become something special while wearing the silver and black, and I can’t wait to see him and Amari Cooper work together and bring in results.

Watching Jared Cook. again is a source of joy. I loved watching Cook when he was with the Rams. He was the defining factor in so many plays, and he’s one of those players with an infectious energy you can feel even through the television screen. He’s another player I absolutely cannot wait to watch in conjunction with Cooper.

And in the realm of coaching, I’m excited about Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing. During the Raiders OTAs, he said that he recognized that he was inheriting a good offense. For me, it’s just as important to recognize and keep what’s working as it is to make drastic changes. A good coaching staff is crucial to the operation of a team. In addition. the more I read about the Raiders’ coaching staff, the more relieved I am.

Summer is my favorite season. Yet, the more I read about this team, the more anxious I am for the season to start.

