Raiders OT Thayer Munford should be a full-time starter in 2024

It’s usually a 50/50 proposition when it comes to a seventh-round pick making an active roster in the NFL. And the odds of that player ever becoming a starter are fractional. We just don’t see many seventh-round picks ever make an impact at the next level.

However, Thayer Munford is an exception to that rule. The 2022 seventh-round pick from Ohio State has turned himself into a really good player in Year 2. And the future could be brighter for the swing tackle.

According to Pro Football Focus, Munford was the highest-graded offensive lineman for the Raiders in Week 17. Here is a snippet of what they had to say about his performance against the Colts:

While Thayer Munford Jr. got the start at left tackle over Kolton Miller, Munford left the game with a shoulder injury in the third quarter and Miller played the last 34 snaps. Munford earned an 82.1 grade on his 41 snaps, which made him the highest-graded Raiders offensive lineman in Week 17.

Miller has been dealing with a shoulder injury over the last month and that has allowed Munford to see more snaps. He’s played 211 snaps since Week 14 and has not allowed a sack. Munford has allowed just two QB hits during that period and has graded out exceptionally well as a run blocker.

Miller is still the long-term answer at left tackle moving forward, but Munford needs to be a starter in 2024. His play has been too good to keep on the bench and he’ll only be 25 years old at the start of next season. Munford has proven to be a massive steal by the Raiders at pick No. 239.

