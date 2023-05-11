Raiders OT McClendon Curtis named one of the top UDFA signings

The Las Vegas Raiders have a pretty good track record when it comes to finding productive undrafted free agents. They’ve managed to find contributors after the draft for the past several years. And they might have done it once again this offseason.

In a recent article by Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, he named his favorite undrafted free agent fits after the 2023 NFL Draft. One of the players that he mentioned was offensive tackle McClendon Curtis, who the Raiders signed quickly after the draft:

Add him to the Ekiyor pile: I’m also surprised Curtis wasn’t drafted. The 6-5, 324-pounder has 35-inch arms and has started at both guard spots and left tackle. He more than held his own at the Senior Bowl. There’s work to do, but this could be a total steal for the Raiders in time.

McClendon Curtis had draftable grades from many of the top NFL Draft experts and some even believed that he could have been selected early on Day 3. With his size and athleticism, he is a developmental offensive lineman with some position flexibility that the Raiders will love.

Keep an eye on Curtis throughout the offseason and training camp as it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him sneak onto the 53-man roster with all of his traits.

Related

Raiders will take on Chiefs on Christmas Day Formers Raiders TE Foster Moreau signs 3-year deal with Saints after good prognosis on cancer NFL announces 5-game international schedule Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has recorded the most QB pressures since 2021 Michael Mayer is the highest-graded rookie from Raiders 2023 draft class

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire