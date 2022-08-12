Raiders OT Brandon Parker tore triceps, could miss entire 2022 season

The biggest positional battle on the roster for the Raiders is at right tackle. Brandon Parker and Alex Leatherwood have been competing for that job all offseason long and it appeared that Parker was winning that job entering their first preseason game.

But since their win over the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game, Parker hasn’t practiced and it was unclear if he had suffered some sort of injury. Now we have an idea why he’s missed the last week.

In a recent article by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, he wrote that Parker injured his triceps while lifting weights last week and that the injury could cost him his season. Here is the full quote from Kyed:

“The Raiders’ right tackle competition seemed set between Leatherwood and fifth-year talent Brandon Parker entering training camp. That was until Parker tore his triceps while lifting weights, potentially ending his season before it started. Now, the battle is between the former first-round pick and rookie seventh-round Ohio State product Thayer Munford, who Leatherwood was losing reps to at one point during camp.”

Parker was going to be a key part of the offensive line for the Raiders, either as a starter or as the team’s swing tackle. Now, it appears the right tackle job is Leatherwood’s to lose.

It’s a tough loss for a team that already had offensive tackle depth issues. Look for the Raiders to explore the veteran tackle market to add some legit competition for Leatherwood and company.

