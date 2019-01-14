Raiders’ options for 2019 may be limited

The Raiders currently are a team without a home. But they’ll need to have a home sooner than later, if they hope to commence the process of collecting money from those who would purchase or renew season tickets, suites, etc.

The options possibly have narrowed to two. As explained by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the choices seem to be sharing a baseball park with the San Francisco Giants or sharing a football stadium with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Raiders don’t want to play at Levi’s Stadium, apparently due to lingering hard-headedness and hard feelings among and between the Raiders and 49ers. The league should tell the Raiders that their choices are Oakland (which is suing the Raiders and the rest of the league) or Santa Clara, the site of the 49ers’ venue.

And if the 49ers don’t like it, the league should tell them that the choices are Santa Clara or San Francisco, smack dab in the heart of the market for which the 49ers are named, despite the fact that the 49ers play an hour or so away.

According to Phil Matier of the San Francisco Chronicle, members of the Oakland City Council are trying to get members of the San Francisco City Council to resist giving the Raiders a one-year home, and that effort may be gaining some traction. However, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf supports the San Francisco option, even though she says it’s “petty” for the Raiders to refuse to play in the city that is suing the Raiders. (Others would call it “natural” or “reasonable” or “logical” or “commonsensical.”)

Whatever the Raiders choose, time is of the essence. The sooner they have a stadium, the sooner they can start making maximum use of the various revenue streams that will be harder to exploit if the uncertainty lingers.