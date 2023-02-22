Will the Raiders opt for a veteran or rookie quarterback to replace Derek Carr?

Now that Derek Carr is officially a free agent, the Raiders are in the quarterback market. But the biggest question is how they plan on replacing their franchise quarterback from the past nine seasons.

In a recent article by ESPN, their 32 beat reporters discussed the biggest question surrounding each franchise as we head into the offseason. The burning question for the Raiders was if they plan on signing a veteran quarterback or drafting one in Round 1.

Could Aaron Rodgers be an option via trade? Absolutely. But C.J. Stroud and Will Levis seem to be good long-term fits, as well. Here are Paul Gutierrez’s thoughts on what the Raiders will do at quarterback this offseason:

“That depends upon whether Aaron Rodgers emerges from his four-day darkness retreat with an overwhelming desire to join the Silver and Black. Because acquiring him from the Packers would be an expensive process to go along with his expensive contract; he is entering Year 2 of the three-year, $150 million extension he signed last spring. But if knowing coach Josh McDaniels’ offense is a prerequisite, then Jimmy Garoppolo would be an option on a much cheaper contract, as would Jarrett Stidham, who impressed in two starts. Moving up from No. 7 in the draft to select, say, C.J. Stroud, might cost more draft capital than acquiring Rodgers. Stay tuned”

The ideal solution would be to find a rookie quarterback that could extend their window for the next few years. But adding someone like Rodgers or Garoppolo would raise the floor of the franchise right away.

The Raiders have only a few weeks until NFL free agency opens and that’s when we should get a better idea of what the plan is at quarterback moving forward.

More!

What condition the position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at RB ahead of free agency

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire