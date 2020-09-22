How about those Raiders?

While the Saints — and everyone else — was getting ready to bury them late in the first half, the Raiders have rallied to score 17 consecutive points in the last 6:47 of time game. They now lead 24-17.

The Raiders closed the first half with a field goal on the final play of the second quarter, taking advantage of a Drew Brees interception. They opened the second half with a nine-play, 75-yard drive with Derek Carr hitting tight end Darren Waller for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down.

Waller has eight catches for 69 yards. Nine other players have receptions from Carr, who is 21-of-28 for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

Carr also has touchdown passes to fullback Alec Ingold and receiver Zay Jones.

Raiders open second half with Darren Waller touchdown to take first lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk