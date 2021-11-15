Las Vegas’ offense struggled through the first half. But the Raiders apparently made some sort of adjustment during the break, because they looked a lot better to start the third quarter.

Quarterback Derek Carr connected with receiver Bryan Edwards for a 37-yard touchdown, capping a five-play, 75-yard drive.

With Harrison Butker‘s missed field goal at the end of the first half, the Raiders are now down by three at 17-14.

Carr threw his two best throws of the night so far on the possession, also hitting receiver Zay Jones for a 22-yard gain the play before.

The quarterback is now 12-of-14 passing for 126 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Raiders also announced that cornerback Keisean Nixon is questionable to return with ankle injury. He was questionable for the game with an ankle issue.

Raiders open the second half with a Bryan Edwards touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk