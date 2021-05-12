Raiders will open 2021 season vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football

Marcus Mosher
·1 min read

Today is the official release of the NFL schedule and all the games will be announced at 8 PM ET on NFL Network. However, some leaks about Week 1 are starting to get and of course, the Las Vegas Raiders will play on Monday Night Football once again.

This year, they will host the Baltimore Ravens according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The expectation is that the Raiders will have fans at the stadium for the first time ever as the team played the entire 2020 season without fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Playing on Monday Night Football isn’t uncommon for the Raiders as they did so in2018 and 2019 season. Last year, they kicked off their season in Carolina before playing on Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the Saints.

The NFL will release the full schedule later this evening, but we know what the Raiders will be doing on Week 1. Get your popcorn ready as this should be quite the matchup on Monday Night Football.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • Urban Meyer says he has to make a decision on Tim Tebow soon (but it sounds like it’s been made)

    Tim Tebow, who could have been traded to the Jaguars in 2012 but chose the Jets instead, could finally be signing with Jacksonville. Coach Urban Meyer, in explaining the overall reasoning to Cris Collinsworth, strongly suggested that Tebow will inevitably be a Jaguar. “We have not signed Tim,” Meyer told Collinsworth. “There’s a thought going [more]

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Bears schedule release 2021: Latest rumors, leaks and reports

    The Chicago Bears' 2021 NFL schedule is being released, but reports of the games are coming.

  • Twitter reactions: Tim Tebow’s expected signing raises eyebrows

    Tebow, 33, was Meyer's QB at the University of Florida where the duo won two national championships well over a decade ago.

  • Jets to face Sam Darnold and Panthers in Week 1 grudge match to open 2021 NFL season

    The Jets and Zach Wilson will face Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

  • AT&T Byron Nelson tee times, TV info for Thursday’s first round

    From tee times to TV info, here's everything you need to know for the AT&T Byron Nelson first round.

  • NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook makes history in Wizards' OT win

    Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. Westbrook finished with 33 points, including Washington's final two points in regulation on a finger-roll in traffic, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists. The Wizards (32-36) overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.

  • 'I think I broke his face': A powerful Canelo Alvarez keeps adding to his game

    As Canelo Alvarez was receiving plaudits from the record crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, previously unbeaten WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, his vanquished opponent, staggered into the back of an ambulance waiting to take him to a local hospital for an X-ray.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets rally from 21 down to snap losing streak

    Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.

  • Cody Zeller with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets

    Cody Zeller (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/11/2021

  • Tennis-Fatigue a 'good problem' to have, says Barty

    Since leaving Australia in March for the first time in more than a year, the 25-year-old won the Miami Open, reached the quarters in Charleston, beat Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final before reaching the decider at the Madrid WTA 1000 event. Barty, who is building towards the French Open at the end of the month, also won the doubles with American Jennifer Brady at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart. After losing to Belarusian Sabalenka in Madrid on Saturday, Barty said being tired meant she was doing something right.

  • Kawhi Leonard with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/11/2021

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Malachi Flynn with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Malachi Flynn (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/11/2021

  • Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders set for unification bout

    It will finally be about what happens inside the ring for Billy Joe Saunders when he faces Canelo Alvarez in Saturday's super middleweight unification bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The underdog from England has raised concerns this week about everything from the three-judge panel lacking a representative from the United Kingdom to the size of the ring he will fight Alvarez in. Ultimately, Saturday presents a the biggest opportunity of his career for Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs).

  • Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks past Magic, 114-102

    MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks kept up their chase of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 114-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. The Bucks (44-25) remained a game behind Brooklyn (45-24) for the second spot in the East. The Nets defeated Chicago 115-107 on Tuesday night.

  • Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West

    Colorado coach Jared Bednar was blunt Monday night when asked how the Avalanche were able to pull out a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. J.T. Compher scored a go-ahead goal in the third period and Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves to help Colorado preserve its chances to finish in first place in the West Division. Despite playing with a short roster for the ninth time this season, Vegas had almost double the scoring chances as Colorado— 40-22 — and outshot the Avalanche 37-21.

  • Canelo Alvarez adds another belt after stopping Billy Joe Saunders

    “It was not as difficult as I expected,” Alvarez said in the ring after drawing a U.S. indoor record crowd for boxing of 73,126 to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

  • Nevada approves three June UFC Fight Night events in Las Vegas

    Three UFC events for June officially have a home in Las Vegas.

  • Jason Licht says Bucs gave Tom Brady heads up they could draft a quarterback

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said Tuesday that he and head coach Bruce Arians gave quarterback Tom Brady forewarning that they may be adding to the quarterback room through the NFL Draft before their selection of Florida’s Kyle Trask in the second round “Bruce and I did mention to him leading up to [more]