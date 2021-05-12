Raiders will open 2021 season vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football

Today is the official release of the NFL schedule and all the games will be announced at 8 PM ET on NFL Network. However, some leaks about Week 1 are starting to get and of course, the Las Vegas Raiders will play on Monday Night Football once again.

This year, they will host the Baltimore Ravens according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The expectation is that the Raiders will have fans at the stadium for the first time ever as the team played the entire 2020 season without fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Before the next NFL Draft is held in Las Vegas, the season’s opening Monday Night game will be. This season’s MNF opener: Ravens at Raiders. pic.twitter.com/bCY5WuwE2R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2021

Playing on Monday Night Football isn’t uncommon for the Raiders as they did so in2018 and 2019 season. Last year, they kicked off their season in Carolina before playing on Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the Saints.

The NFL will release the full schedule later this evening, but we know what the Raiders will be doing on Week 1. Get your popcorn ready as this should be quite the matchup on Monday Night Football.

