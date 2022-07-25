Raiders Oline suffers major blow as Denzelle Good heads to reserve/retired list

Easily the weakest position group on the Raiders has been their offensive line. The one potential boost they would receive was to come from Denzelle Good who was lost in the 2021 season opener to a torn ACL. He had returned to the lineup to start camp after signing a new restructured deal that reduced his salary basically in half. Not a week later, he’s gone again, possibly not to return.

Monday the Raiders placed Good on the reserve/retired list, thus ending his 2022 season before it started and perhaps his career.

Good had been a key offensive lineman for the Raiders for two full seasons in 2019 and 2020 both at guard and tackle. And he figured to step into the starting right guard spot this season.

Now the team must look to the competition between several other players for the job.

This offseason during Good’s absence, Lester Cotton Sr has taken most of the first team reps. It remains to be seen whether Cotton will continue taking those first team reps throughout camp knowing that Good will not be returning.

Others in the mix include rookie third round pick Dylan Parham, Jermaine Eluemunor, and Alex Bars. And, depending on what happens at right tackle, perhaps Alex Leatherwood as well.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders re-signed OL Jordan Meredith.