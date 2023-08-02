Raiders OL Thayer Munford gets reps with first team at right tackle

The Raiders brought back all five starters on the offensive line this offseason, including right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. The veteran did a fantastic job of shoring up that spot after several injuries to the position in training camp.

But just because the Raiders brought back all five starters from last year, doesn’t mean that they will have the same starting lineup. Josh McDaniels has the unit in heavy competition.

During Tuesday’s practice, Eluemunor had several mental mistakes that led to second-year player Thayer Munford replacing him in the starting lineup. Here is what happened at practice, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic:

The offense had some issues with pre-snap penalties Tuesday. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was responsible for several. In response, the coaching staff had Thayer Munford take his place during 11-on-11 drills.

Munford was a seventh-round selection by the Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft and saw quite a few snaps as a rookie. His best play came when he was at right tackle and it’s not a surprise to see him playing there again this year.

Eluemunor is still the favorite to win the right tackle job going into the season, but don’t be surprised if Munford makes it a competition during camp and the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire