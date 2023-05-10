Raiders OL Jermaine Eluemunor named most underrated player on roster

At this time last season, everyone was worried about the right tackle spot for the Raiders. The expectation was that either Alex Leatherwood or Brandon Parker would win that job with the loser being the backup.

Instead, neither player was on the field for a single snap in 2022 for the Raiders and the team was forced to look elsewhere. Luckily for them, they were able to find a more than capable option at the bottom of their roster.

In a recent article by William Moy of Pro Football Focus, he wrote about every team’s most underrated player going into the 2023 season. For the Raiders, that was none other than right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who solved the team’s right tackle woes last season:

After his 2021 season was cut short, Eluemunor bounced back in a big way in 2022. Eluemunor finished last season ranked 20th out of 58 tackles who logged at least 600 snaps in terms of overall grade and was one of 10 tackles to eclipse the 75.0 mark both in pass protection (76.1) and run blocking (75.7).

The Raiders were wise to bring back Eluemunor this offseason as he was really good down the stretch for them. Plus, he is a veteran with position flexibility that gives them solid production at a low price.

It’s tough to find quality offensive tackles in the NFL, but Eluemunor certainly did that for the Raiders last season.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire