Raiders OL Dylan Parham named 2023 breakout candidate

The Raiders didn’t get much from their rookie class in 2022, but they did find one full-time starter in Dylan Parham. Parham started all 17 games for the Raiders, playing three different positions. While his play was a bit up-and-down at times, the future is bright for the third-round pick from Memphis.

In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he wrote about each team’s potential breakout player for the 2023 season. That list included Parham, who should be even better in Year 2.

Here is what Monson had to say about Parham after his rookie season.

“Parham has had some excellent games for the Raiders this season despite playing multiple positions along the offensive line. He played at least 100 snaps at all three interior positions, but with his size, he may be best suited to playing center. He displayed the capacity to be impressive as both a run-blocker and pass-blocker, but inconsistency undermined his rookie year. If he can avoid the bad games in 2023, he could quickly become a very good starter.”

The expectation is that Parham will be the team’s Day 1 starter at left guard next season, but don’t rule out the possibility of him moving to center if the Raiders can find two more quality offensive guards.

But no matter where Parham plays next year, look for him to make a big leap from his rookie season. And don’t be surprised if he turns into a high-quality player sooner rather than later.

