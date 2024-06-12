Raiders OL Dylan Parham making the move to right guard

The Las Vegas Raiders are still tinkering with their offensive line as they try to find their best five players. One of those five players is certainly Dylan Parham, who has been the team’s starting left guard over the past two seasons.

However, it appears the Raiders are seriously considering moving Parham to the right side to replace Greg Van Roten. In a recent article by Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Parham has been practicing at right guard for the majority of the offseason:

It looks like guard Dylan Parham’s move to the right side is happening, partially to help out young right tackle Thayer Munford. With rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson slowly working his way back from an undisclosed injury, veteran Cody Whitehair took first-team reps at left guard.

It’s clear that the Raiders are interested in keeping Jackson Powers-Johnson on the left side, which means that Parham has to move. The only question is whether Parham has enough size and power to hold down the starting right guard spot. But that will be answered sometime during training camp.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire