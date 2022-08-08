Raiders OL Dylan Parham did not allow a single pressure in first NFL game

The Raiders had several young players perform well in the Hall of Fame game, including Zamir White, Malcolm Koonce and Divine Deablo.

However, one of the most impressive players in the game was rookie offensive lineman Dylan Parham.

Parham played 40 snaps in the game at three different positions. But he took the most snaps at center (27) and he was quite impressive. According to Pro Football Focus, Parham did not allow a single pressure. In fact, he was one of the highest-graded players in the game, according to the site.

#Raiders OL Dylan Parham did not allow a pressure on 40 snaps in the Hall of Fame Game, according to @PFF. Pretty good start for the rookie. pic.twitter.com/mFOnWdpcLZ — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 7, 2022

At this point, it seems like Parham will appear in the starting lineup sooner rather than later for the Raiders. But where will he play? That has yet to be determined. But what is clear is that he’s one of their best five offensive linemen and they have to find a way to get him on the field.

Look for the Raiders to tinker with their offensive line again this week and for Parham to potentially get more snaps at center over Andre James.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire