Raiders OG Lester Cotton: O-line is told every day that starting spots aren’t guaranteed

When former Raiders guard Denzelle Good unexpectedly retired during training camp in late July, Las Vegas had to adapt — though the change was more mental than physical.

When Good was slow to recover from a torn ACL, G Lester Cotton Sr. took starting snaps at right guard, a position earmarked for Good. Cotton has remained a starter after Good’s departure, as the Raiders prepare to face the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday.

So not much has changed as far as day-to-day operations, and Cotton has earned his teammates’ respect for climbing the depth chart. Though according to Cotton, his coaches remind the entire O-line that no spot is guaranteed.

With the offensive line the largest concern on a talented roster, competition is more important up front than anywhere else on the team. Other than left tackle Kolton Miller, the Raiders need improvement across the board. So it’s no surprise guarantees are scarce in early August.

Here’s part of what Cotton told reporters on Monday at Raiders training camp. Cotton was asked if his faith and offseason training have paid dividends.

“Most definitely. You’ve got a room full of guys that are very talented, and very smart, and they compete each and every day,” Cotton said. “And no starter is guaranteed on the line. Coach Carm (O-line coach Carmen Bricillo) and coach Josh (McDaniels), they make that clear every day.

“And so we go out there every day and we just put our best foot forward, and we compete with each other. It’s a brotherhood. It’s no ill-will toward no one. We’re all together because you never know who will be on the side of you. So we just go forward.”

One reporter followed up by asking Cotton what it would mean if he was named a Week 1 starter.

“We haven’t got there yet,” Cotton said. “But if I continue to do what I’m doing on the field and continue to compete, it would be an honor.”

Cotton was undrafted out of Alabama in 2019 and has been cut by the Raiders four times, playing just a handful of NFL snaps in his career thus far. Lately, he’s drawn rave reviews from teammates, mostly for his work ethic. Cotton trimmed down to 335 pounds in preparation for this season and earned a reputation in the weight room.

If Cotton started the season at right guard, it would be a tremendous story. But as the Raiders coaching staff reminds the offensive line every day, nothing is guaranteed, whether it’s a reshuffle of starters or perhaps even new players.

I’ve said before that the Raiders would be wise to look at newly-available linemen after rosters are cut leaguewide in late August. Cotton is a fantastic story and seemingly much improved, but the Raiders roster is flush with playmakers on offense, and Las Vegas has to look to upgrade the line if possible.

Or maybe not — if Cotton and the offensive line play well against the Jaguars, the Raiders might not make a move at all. Watch for the starting line and key reserves to get extended playing time on Thursday, as coach Josh McDaniels looks to find some guaranteed starters in the trenches.

