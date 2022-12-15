Raiders OG Dylan Parham hitting rookie wall after poor performance vs. Rams

In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he ranked all 32 offensive lines ahead of Week 15. The Raiders came in at No. 16, which is exactly where they were last week.

However, one player who has seen his play decline over the last two months is rookie guard Dylan Parham. After a fantastic start to the season, he’s hit a bit of a rookie wall. Here is what Monson had to say about the former third-round pick from Memphis:

“Rookie Dylan Parham surrendered four pressures against the Rams and finished with a PFF pass-blocking grade of 12.5 on Thursday night. The Raiders line ranks ninth in PFF pass-blocking grade but 24th in pressures surrendered.”

While Parham has not allowed a sack in each of the last four games, he has allowed a combined 15 pressures and 12 hurries. That is far too many from the left guard spot.

Parham is still having a fine rookie season and there is nothing to suggest that he won’t be a long-term starter for the Raiders. But like most rookies, he’s struggling a bit in the final weeks of the season.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire