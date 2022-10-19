Raiders OG Dylan Parham has the highest run block win rate among guards

Dylan Parham is among the most versatile players in the NFL, logging over 60 snaps at three different positions through five games. But versatility only matters if you can perform well at multiple positions.

The rookie has been outstanding this season, especially at either guard spot. According to the ESPN analytics department, no guard in the NFL has a higher run block win rate than Parham through Week 6.

Parham started at left guard in Week 5 and struggled a bit. He’s at his best when playing right guard, but the Raiders want to continue to move him around the offensive line as they search for the best possible five.

While we are only a handful of games into his young career, it’s clear that the Raiders have found a long-term starter in the third round. Now, the trick is to find three other suitable players to pair with Parham and Kolton Miller for the foreseeable future.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire