Raiders OG Dylan Parham highest-graded rookie OL in Week 1

The Raiders are still trying to figure out who their five best offensive linemen are for the 2022 season. That is why we can expect them to use a heavy rotation over the next few weeks until they find something that works.

However, it’s clear that rookie Dylan Parham is one of their best five and it only took him one game to showcase that.

In a recent article by Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus, he wrote about the highest-graded rookies from Week 1. That list included Parham, who just so happened to be the highest-graded offensive lineman from the first week of the season.

Here is what Renner had to say about the third-round pick from Memphis in his debut:

“Parham somehow wasn’t even the starter heading into Week 1 and finished as the Raiders’ highest-graded offensive lineman. Something tells me he’ll be the starter going forward. He filled in for Lester Cotton at right guard and didn’t allow a single pressure on 26 pass-blocking snaps.”

With Andre James leaving Week 1 with a concussion, there is a chance that Parham could start Week 2 at center. But given the way he played at guard in Week 1, maybe they won’t want to move him. He was impressive as a pass blocker and showed some signs of promise as a run blocker.

Where Parham lines up on Sunday remains to be seen. But you can bet that he will be on the field a ton in Week 2 as he might just be their second-best offensive lineman already, behind only Kolton Miller.

