Raiders officially sign 10 undrafted free agents following 2021 NFL draft

Today the first rookies are taking the field for the Raiders’ rookie minicamp. Among them will be their undrafted free-agent signees, along with five tryout players.

While the tryout players are not revealed until they are signed, the priority UDFA players are now official. Here is the full list of undrafted prospects the Raiders have signed.

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU

Shaun Crawford, CB, Notre Dame

Garrett Groshek, RB, Wisconsin

Devery Hamilton, OT, Duke

TJ Morrison, DB, Stony Brook

Trey Ragas, RB, Louisville

Max Richardson, LB, Boston College

Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia

Dillon Stoner, WR, Oklahoma State

DJ Turner, WR, Pittsburgh

