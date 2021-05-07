Raiders officially sign 10 undrafted free agents following 2021 NFL draft
Today the first rookies are taking the field for the Raiders’ rookie minicamp. Among them will be their undrafted free-agent signees, along with five tryout players.
While the tryout players are not revealed until they are signed, the priority UDFA players are now official. Here is the full list of undrafted prospects the Raiders have signed.
Matt Bushman, TE, BYU
Shaun Crawford, CB, Notre Dame
Garrett Groshek, RB, Wisconsin
Devery Hamilton, OT, Duke
TJ Morrison, DB, Stony Brook
Trey Ragas, RB, Louisville
Max Richardson, LB, Boston College
Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia
Dillon Stoner, WR, Oklahoma State
DJ Turner, WR, Pittsburgh
Like this article?
Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning
An error has occured
Please re-enter your email address.
Thanks for signing up!
You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.