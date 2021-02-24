Raiders officially release WR Tyrell Williams

Today the Raiders made official the expected move to release wide receiver Tyrell Williams. Previous reports had them releasing Williams at the start of the league year, but the team didn’t wait that long, releasing him three weeks ahead of the start of free agency.

The release frees up $10.6 million against the cap for a team that needs all the room it can get as they are currently one of the most cap strapped teams in the league. The release leaves behind $1 million in dead money according to overthecap.com.

Williams missed the entire 2020 season due to injury. He also struggled with a plantar fascia injury through his first season with the team in 2019.

He originally signed a four-year, $44.4 million deal with the Raiders in 2019. He would make exactly half that. Over two years of that deal he made $22.2 million catching 42 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns; all in the 2019 season.