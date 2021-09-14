Raiders’ official welcoming of fans to Allegiant Stadium was perfectly Vegas

It was time. Beyond time, really.

The Las Vegas Raiders welcomed a full crowd for the first time in the regular season on Monday night. It was one of the biggest sporting events in Las Vegas history, and that includes some of the most iconic fights in history. The NFL had truly arrived in Las Vegas. And Vegas treated it right.

Bruce Buffer's "It's time!" has never been more appropriate.

Given UFC's standing in Las Vegas, having Buffer get the Raiders-Ravens game going was perfect. Michael Buffer, the famous boxing announcer, did something similar at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Not only was Bruce Buffer there to get the crowd going, popular DJ Steve Aoki was on hand for the soundtrack. Only in Vegas.

The Raiders fans' pursuit of happiness was delayed a year due to COVID-19. They had a beautiful new stadium, a new NFL team and they couldn't go to games. No fans were allowed in last season. It had to feel like the Raiders had arrived ... but not really.

Monday night, with a full crowd on hand with the Las Vegas Strip on the other side of the freeway, was a long-awaited, historic party. And Vegas knows a little bit about parties.