Raiders offer to host Super Bowl LVIII after Saints delay their turn

Raiders offer to host Super Bowl LVIII after Saints delay turn originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders and Las Vegas have offered to host Super Bowl LVIII, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The push comes as the NFL announced Wednesday that New Orleans, which was to host the game in 2024, will delay its turn until 2025 for Super Bowl LIX because of conflicts with Mardi Gras.

Also, the NFL said it has canceled this season’s Pro Bowl, which was scheduled for Jan. 31 at Allegiant Stadium, and will award the Las Vegas venue the 2022 Pro Bowl instead. The decision was based primarily on the ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A league official said Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium will be well-received as a candidate for the 2024 Super Bowl.