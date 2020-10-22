Right tackle Trent Brown‘s positive COVID-19 test has led the Raiders to also practice without the rest of their starting offensive line and safety Johnathan Abram this week and that group of players will now be joining Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Abram, left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Denzelle Good, center Rodney Hudson, and right guard Gabe Jackson are going on the list. Cornerback Damon Arnette also went on the list this week.

Going on the list does not mean the players will be unavailable this weekend, but current NFL protocols call for “high risk” close contacts to COVID-19 positive people will have to remain away from the team for at least five days following the last contact.

The Raiders are still set to play the Buccaneers this weekend, but the game will now take place on Sunday afternoon rather than on Sunday night.

The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing whether the Raiders violated other COVID-19 protocols, including Brown not wearing his contact tracing device and a gathering of offensive linemen who were not wearing masks.

Raiders offensive linemen, Johnathan Abram going on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk