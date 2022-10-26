Raiders offensive line showing improvement after Week 7 win vs. Texans

Over the course of the last few weeks, the offensive line has slowly gotten better. You might not have noticed it, but the unit is finally starting to play at an adequate level.

In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he ranked all 32 offensive lines heading in Week 8. The Raiders have seen some significant improvement over the last few weeks, moving up to No. 20 in his rankings.

While that still may seem low, it’s so much better than where they were earlier in the season. Here is what Monson had to say about the unit coming out of Week 7:

“The Raiders’ offensive line is starting to come together, and the group was particularly good at run blocking against the Texans to Josh Jacobs to another big day rushing. They still rank just 21st in pass-blocking efficiency and have struggled with injuries.”

This is still a pretty poor pass-blocking unit as Derek Carr is under fire on nearly every snap. But they are starting to move defenders off the line of scrimmage in the run game.

The Raiders need to settle on a right tackle as that is the last step to helping the offensive line. The best bet here would be to go with Thayer Munford and give him as much help as he needs. Once the Raiders finally commit to him, the offensive line could really begin to take off.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire