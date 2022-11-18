Raiders offensive line ranked at No. 21 after Week 10

Going into the year, it was pretty well accepted that the Raiders were going to have a below-average offensive line this season. That’s been the case for the most part, but they haven’t been quite as bad as many expected.

In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he ranked all 32 offensive lines after Week 10 and the Raiders came in at No. 21. Here is what he had to say about the unit last week and how they’ve performed all season.

“No member of the line allowed more than two pressures against the Colts in a losing Week 10 effort. Run blocking was a different story, and the Raiders line ranks 27th in PFF run-blocking grade over the season.”

Of the full-time starters on the offensive line, Andre James has been their weakest link. He struggled again in Week 10, allowing multiple pressures to the Colts. It’s fair to wonder if Dylan Parham Jr. might be the team’s long-term solution at center if they can find some quality guards this offseason.

The offensive tackles (Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor) have both been solid this season. The issue has been on the interior offensive line. If they can correct that issue in the final eight games of the season, we could see the offensive line play near the NFL average rather quickly.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire