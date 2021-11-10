Raiders offensive line ranked 26th in NFL after nine weeks

If there was going to be an Achilles’ heel for the Raiders this season, it was the offensive line. The Raiders had an incredible amount of turnover in one season at the position, trading three established veterans in March and April.

But what they couldn’t have anticipated was both starting guards (Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good) both getting injured before Week 2. It’s thrown a wrench into their entire rebuild of the offensive line.

The unit has had its fair share of struggles this season and they’ve been forced to reshuffle the offensive line multiple times. They’ve not played well, but the hope is they will start to improve over the final nine games.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they ranked all of the offensive lines (as a unit) after nine weeks. Not surprisingly, the Raiders did not finish his on their list. In fact, they came in near the bottom at No. 26. Here is what the site had to say about the unit so far this season:

“Outside of Kolton Miller at left tackle, the Raiders’ line is struggling. Miller has allowed 13 total pressures across 357 pass-blocking snaps and has a solid run-blocking grade, but that’s where the good news ends. Alex Leatherwood — the team’s first-round rookie — was among the worst right tackles in the NFL until he moved inside to guard. He has been better there but remains below average, particularly as a pass protector. Leatherwood has allowed 33 total pressures this season and at least two pressures in every game. He also has 10 penalties in eight games.”

If you want to be optimistic about the offensive line, you can make the case that Leatherwood has improved in every game as an offensive guard this season. Plus, Andre James is coming off a career game in which he was the NFL’s highest-graded center of Week 9.

Still, the problem with this group is the right tackle spot as Brandon Parker just isn’t a starting player in the NFL. And you might be able to make that same argument for John Simpson (left guard), as well.

There is still a lot of time for this unit to improve and develop over the next two months, but they have not played well this season. It’s looking more and more likely that the Raiders will have to spend either more draft picks or free-agent dollars on this unit again next offseason.

