How Raiders offensive line would look with current personnel

Today has been offensive line day for the Raiders apparently, as the team made official three moves along the offensive line. They officially announced the re-signings of Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good along with the addition of former Texans’ center Nick Martin. Thus reshaping their offensive line.

It’s still March. Plenty will happen between now and the season opener, but as the line is currently made up, let’s look at how the offensive line would look if their current personnel were how they started the season.

LT Kolton Miller

LG Richie Incognito

C Andre James

RG Nick Martin

RT Denzelle Good

Reserve swing tackles: Brandon Parker, Jaryd Jones-Smith

Reserve guards: John Simpson, Kamaal Seymour

There are obviously a lot of moving parts here. Good slots in at right guard ideally and Martin as a center. But this line would put the best starting five on the field together.

The addition of a right tackle, either in free agency or the draft could move Good back to guard and thus make Martin or James the utility interior lineman with the ability to play either guard or center.