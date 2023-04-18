Raiders go offensive line in latest NFL insider mock draft

We are just over a week away from the 2023 NFL Draft and there is no clear consensus on what the Raiders might do at No. 7. Picking a franchise quarterback could still be on their radar, but it appears more likely that they go in a different direction with their top pick.

The expectation is that they will address their defense at No. 7, but could they go in a different direction entirely?

In a recent mock draft by NFL insider Peter Schrager of NFL.com, he had the Raiders selecting Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski. Here is what Schrager had to say about the potential fit:

Skoronski is a steady, reliable guy who can play multiple spots on a Raiders’ offensive line that desperately needs some help. He’s smart as a whip, and Josh McDaniels and Co. have long valued above-the-neck qualities.

Skoronski might be the best offensive lineman in this class, but his sub-33″ arms means that some teams won’t view him as a left tackle. But with the Raiders already having Kolton Miller on the roster, that would allow Skoronski to play right tackle or either guard spot.

Could Skoronski be the next Zack Martin? Maybe. But it’s more likely that he becomes the next Joe Thuney or Alijah Vera-Tucker. And if that’s the case, that is still worth the No. 7 pick in a fairly weak draft class.

