How Raiders' offense shapes up after NFL free agency, before draft

Raiders more versatile offensively, but one major hole remains originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders were surprisingly active during free agency on offense.

Additions at running back and wide receiver improved depth and versatility, but massive changes on the offensive line created uncertainty at center and a conspicuous hole at right tackle.

The Raiders are confident a combination of in-house options and the draft will overcome the losses of offensive linemen Trent Brown, Gabe Jackson and Rodney Hudson, who were traded at the outset of free agency, but the calculated risk they are taking comes with undeniable anxiety.

Here is a position-by-position look at where the Raiders stand offensively: