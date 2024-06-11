Raiders OC Luke Getsy praises RB Zamir White during media day

The Raiders loved everything about Josh Jacobs during his time in Las Vegas. But they did not make a real serious push to bring him back this offseason. That has everything to do with former fourth-round pick, Zamir White.

Over the final four games of the 2023 season, White showed enough flashes to warrant a shot at the starting job this season. In those final four games, White racked up 457 total yards and one touchdown.

In a recent video that has surfaced from Raiders.com, Luke Getsy spoke about White during media day and praised his star running back for his rare size and speed combo. Here is a snippet of what Getsy had to say about his RB1:

He’s a different cat. That is a speed that not many guys have. And, again, to be paired with that size that he has… I think Z’s just gonna take off, for sure, when we get to training camp.

White has all the physical traits to be a star in the NFL and he has waited his turn for this opportunity. It appears the Raiders are ready to fully lean into White as their lead back and he is ready to win that job.

