Will Raiders OC Luke Getsy be better with Raiders?

Luke Getsy might have been the most important addition that the Las Vegas Raiders made during the 2024 offseason. With no “big” upgrade at quarterback, the Raiders are putting a lot of faith into Getsy with the hopes that he can turn the offense around.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to draw too many conclusions from his time in Chicago, as they were one of the worst offenses in the league. Justin Fields was never a consistent quarterback and the offense always left a lot to be desired.

In a recent article by The Athletic, they wrote about every new play-caller heading into the 2024 season. Here is what the site had to say about Getsy and the Raiders:

The Raiders missed out on one of the top quarterbacks in April’s draft. That leaves them with O’Connell, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and journeyman Minshew as their top options. Getsy must help coach Antonio Pierce settle on a starter, then figure out how to position that selection and the offense for success. Getsy arrives from Chicago, where he failed to help Justin Fields live up to his potential. Can he achieve success while working with two more conventional quarterbacks?

The good news for Getsy is that he has plenty of weapons at his disposal and his previous relationship with Davante Adams should help the offense get off the ground. But the key will be if he can help develop Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew. If neither quarterback can play at an average level, then the season will be lost. That is the challenge for Getsy in Year 1 in Las Vegas.

