Raiders numerous front-office departures reportedly due to financial irregularities

Three high-profile departures from the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly linked to financial irregularities, according to Front Office Sports.

The team has lost three key members of its front office over the past couple months, including president Marc Badain, controller Araxie Grant and CFO Ed Villanueva. The three reportedly left after the team discovered "significant financial irregularities that allegedly stretched back more than a decade," according to FOS.

Badain, who had been with the organization for 30 years, resigned in July. Raiders owner Mark Davis released a statement following Badain's resignation.

Raiders’ President Marc Badain, instrumental in the team’s move to Las Vegas and a key member of the organization for 30 years, resigned today. pic.twitter.com/c9fvOcCn4y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 19, 2021

In August, it was revealed both Grant and Villanueva left the organization a month before Badain resigned.

The team also lost senior vice president of strategy and business development Brandon Doll in August, but Doll's departure is reportedly not linked to the financial irregularities, according to FOS.

The Raiders have reportedly launched an internal investigation to look into the situation. The investigation is reportedly being assisted by the team's outside legal team.

Raiders reportedly facing tax implications

While the executives have left the organization, the Raiders may still have to pay. The team is reportedly facing "very big tax implications" as a result of the issue.

Breaking: Two NFL insiders have told me Raiders are facing very big tax implications from money not reported as income and this is behind departure of staff recent weeks. #Raiders https://t.co/j0E3X1CILp — Mike Ozanian (@MikeOzanian) August 19, 2021

While it's unclear exactly what happened, the front-office departures are reportedly not linked to the team's new stadium in Las Vegas.

A source told me reports of the Raiders executive departures being tied to activities tied to Allegiant Stadium are absolutely false. Has nothing to do with anything stadium, stadium authority or public money related, source said. #vegas #raiders #raidernation — Mick Akers (@mickakers) August 19, 2021

Given the severity of the situation, more information will likely come to light regarding what actually caused some of the team's most prominent front-office members to suddenly resign.

Raiders front-office departures reportedly linked to financial irregularities. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

