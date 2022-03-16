Raiders will not tender CB Keisean Nixon, will become free agent

The Raiders added a veteran cornerback in Darius Phillips on Monday to add some depth to their secondary. That move had some ripple effects in the secondary, especially to one Keisean Nixon.

Nixon has severed as a depth player over the last three years, appearing in 40 games for the Raiders. He did start two games in three years with the Raiders, but the team is moving on.

According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, the Raiders will not be tendering Nixon ahead of the 4 PM ET deadline. That means he will officially be an unrestricted free agent in just a few hours.

The #Raiders don’t plan to tender RFA CB Keisean Nixon, per source. The 24-year-old former UDFA will become an unrestricted free agent at 4 p.m. ET. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 16, 2022

Nixon is only 24 years old with a bunch of experience on defense and on special teams. He should catch on somewhere else as a depth player, but it’s clear the new regime in Las Vegas wants to bring in their own players.

Nixon finished his career with the Raiders with 38 total tackles, one pass deflection and two quarterback hits.

List