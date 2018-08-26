Raiders not slamming door on possibility of Khalil Mack trade

At a time when the Rams and Aaron Donald are on the verge of a record-setting deal, the Raiders and Khalil Mack could be on the verge of a possible divorce.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Raiders haven’t slammed the door on the possibility of trading the 2016 defensive player of the year. That said, the Raiders are being coy with the teams that have inquired.

Recent reports have indicated as many as a dozen teams kicking tires on a possible trade. Four teams, we’re told, are exploring the possibility very seriously.

Whether a deal happens hinges on large part on whether a team can make the Raiders happy with compensation and Mack happy with whatever will be offered financially. With Donald possibly getting to $22 million per year, Mack may want at least that much, if not more.

Trade or no trade, the Raiders and Mack remain lacked in a bizarre impasse. He’s one of the best defensive players in the league, but Mack hasn’t gotten any offers from the team since February. At this point, the Raiders may simply be waiting to see whether Mack is willing to skip regular season game checks, which will exceed $814,000 per week.

Or the Raiders may be waiting for a trade offer that makes them willing to move on from a player who may already have a permanent chip on his shoulder when it comes to new Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who currently holds the keys to the coffers.