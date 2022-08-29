Raiders will not receive draft pick compensation as Titans to cut Tyree Gillespie

Thus far this preseason, the Raiders have sent a couple players to other teams in trade, with the compensation consisting of a conditional seventh round pick in the 2024 draft. That condition is usually the player making that team’s regular season roster. One of those players will not meet that condition.

Former fourth round pick safety Tyree Gillespie will reportedly be among the cuts from the Titans, thus the Raiders will not receive that 7th round draft pick they had hoped to receive.

The #Titans are releasing S Tyree Gillespie, per source.@Titans originally acquires Gillespie in a trade with the @Raiders in mid August. There was plenty of competition for spots in the secondary. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) August 29, 2022

It was two weeks ago the Raiders sent Gillespie to Tennessee, so, in the end, it was like the Raiders just cut Gillespie early.

It’s an early dismissal in general for a guy who was selected in the 4th round of the draft. You don’t expect two teams to give up on him after just a year in the league. That could just mean the Raiders reached for him in much the same way they reached for Alex Leatherwood in the first round of the same draft.

