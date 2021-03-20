Despite reports during the regular season that the Raiders would lose a sixth-round draft pick for violating the league’s COVID-19 rules, the league office confirmed today that the Raiders won’t lose a pick.

The NFL told PFT that the Raiders have been fined $800,000 for violations of the NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols during the 2020 season, but they will not forfeit a pick.

The Saints, who were stripped of a 2022 sixth-round pick for violating the COVID-19 rules, were the only team to lose a draft pick for violations. Several NFL teams, coaches and players were fined various amounts during the 2020 season for COVID-19 protocol violations.

It is unclear why the Raiders were not docked of a draft pick despite the violations that led to the $800,000 fine, but the team was likely able to appeal to the league office and convince the NFL to hand down only a monetary penalty.

Raiders will not forfeit a draft pick despite COVID-19 violations originally appeared on Pro Football Talk