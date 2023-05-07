Raiders not expected to receive compensatory draft picks in 2024

For the first time in a while the Raiders had compensatory picks in this year’s draft. They had two of them, in fact — at the end of rounds five and six. But in this year’s free agency, they again are looking at a net gain in free agency, which means no compensatory picks in the 2024 draft are expected.

Here are the Raiders’ free agent losses vs gains as detailed by Overthecap.com:

Lost – 3

Jarrett Stidham

Denzel Perryman

Andrew Billings

Gains — 6

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jakobi Meyers

Marcus Epps

Robert Spillane

Brandon Facyson

Austin Hooper

The Raiders also lost Clelin Ferrell and Mack Hollins but they don’t count in the formula, and even if they did, the Raiders would still have more outgoing than incoming, so it wouldn’t really matter.

There are several factors that play into what kind of compensation a team gets from lost free agents. But the first one is simple math. If they signed more free agents than they lost, they don’t get any picks for that.

