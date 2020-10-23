Raiders have no new positive COVID-19 tests; Johnathan Abram won't play

Raiders have no new positive COVID-19 tests; Abram out vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram will not be eligible to rejoin the Raiders from COVID-19 protocol in time for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Abram on Friday was deemed a high-risk contact of teammate Trent Brown, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. As a result, Abram was put on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday and will be quarantined for five days backtracked to his last close contact with Brown.

Because Abram had close contact with Brown on Tuesday, he won’t be able to rejoin the Raiders until at least Monday.

The Raiders had no new positive COVID-19 test results Friday, and no new players had to be excused from their facility, a person close to the situation confirmed.