Raiders no longer the favorites to win AFC West

Despite having the most wins and the fewest losses (otherwise known as the best record), the Raiders are no longer the favorites to win the AFC West. In fact, they don’t even have the second-best odds to do so.

According to Tipico, the Chiefs are the current favorites to win the division at +240. After their win on Monday Night Football against the Giants, they are now at 4-4 and still have the second-best odds to come out of the AFC (+600), only behind the Bills (+320).

Behind the Chiefs are the Chargers at +250, who now sit at 4-3 after their loss to the Patriots. Los Angeles does have wins over both the Raiders and Chiefs, which could come in handy. But it’s notable that the Raiders have odds at just +400.

The Raiders do have somewhat of a difficult schedule coming up with games against the Chiefs, Bengals, Cowboys and Chiefs again over the next six weeks.

But if they can get a win against the Giants in Week 9, it’s still going to be hard to see why the Chiefs and Chargers should have better divisional odds than them going forward.

No matter what the odds say, the Raiders are firmly in the divisional and playoff hunt in the AFC.

