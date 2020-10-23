Raiders have no new COVID-19 cases

The Raiders got good news from the latest round of COVID-19 testing.

No additional players have tested positive after two Raiders players tested positive this week, and several additional players went into self-quarantine because of close contact with those players.

The Raiders had been scheduled to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday night, but the NFL decided to make Seahawks-Cardinals the Sunday Night Football game and move Buccaneers-Raiders to Sunday afternoon, in anticipation of the possibility that the Raiders wouldn’t be able to play on Sunday.

The fact that there are no new positive tests is a good sign that the Raiders will, in fact, be able to play. One thing we’ve learned this year is that nothing is certain, but there’s now a lot of reason for optimism that the Raiders will play on Sunday afternoon.

